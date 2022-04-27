MANSFIELD, La. – Some of the so-called “giveaway” projects cut from the DeSoto Police Jury’s budget in December are now back in.
Discussion on that, appointments to the parish planning commission, a fire district’s tax renewal, more on special events permits, movie projects, personnel changes and accepting a new subdivision road into the parish system came up at last week’s regular meeting.
Here’s the rundown:
Budget/finance
The Police Jury voted to amend the budget to give $2,000 each to the DeSoto Fire District No. 1 July 4 fireworks event in Logansport, Logansport River City Fest, Krewe of Aquarius in Logansport and Juneteenth Celebration in Mansfield.
All but funding for Logansport’s Christmas Festival were cut from the budget five months ago as the Police Jury looked at cost-savings going into 2022. Police Juror Dewayne Mitchell of Logansport pushed for the projects, which he described as “economic development.”
Some jurors disagreed with that description and called the annual allocation of money to non-profits as “giveaways,” which amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenditures.
When it came time for a vote, Mitchell, Greg Baker, Richard Fuller, Jeri Burrell, Thomas Jones, Reggie Roe and Rodriquez Ross voted in favor, while Jimmy Holmes, Keith Parker and Kyle Kennington voted against.
Burrell then moved to have a $200,000 project in her district added back to the agenda after it, too, was eliminated in December. She has pushed for several years for construction of a new community center for the KCS subdivision in Mansfield.
But during the discussion at last week’s meeting, it was learned the estimated price tag was several years old and had not been updated. Additionally, leases that were presented to the Police Jury from the property owner also were not current and lacked sufficient details.
Holmes questioned if the estimated cost would even cover removal of the old building, construction of a new one and provide parking.
In the end, the jurors voted to defer action until May 16 and have Administrator Michael Norton take another look at the leases and construction prices. ‘
With the additional expenditures added to the budget, KTBS separately asked Norton if the Police Jury had considered reinstating mosquito abatement. A KTBS viewer weeks ago complained about the lack of mosquito control in her Stonewall neighborhood.
Mosquito control was taken out of the 2021 and 2022 budgets as cost savings moves. Norton said it was last budgeted in 2020 for $121,917. He said he’s recently been asked by jurors to get current estimates.
Outgoing parish treasurer Malisa Laffitte reported that sales tax revenue continues to rise, with a 6% increase above projections. That equates to just over $500,000 in the first three months of this year.
Some expenditures are up, including police jurors’ travel, and utilities, which could require budget amendments, Laffitte said. A bright note is at Mundy Landfill, which started off the year slow with tipping fees but has seen an increase among interested customers. More credit applications have been approved in the past month than are normally done in a year, she said, indicating there are new companies doing business with the landfill.
Planning Commission
A suggestion to change the make-up of the DeSoto Parish Planning Commission, which oversees new subdivision development, has been a periodic topic of discussion among police jurors over the past few months. Some changes have been made with member resignations and new appointments.
It came up again last week as the police jury appointed Dusty Roach and Dwayne Spillman to fill vacancies. A current member was then reappointed, but not without some discussion.
Brian Davlin, who is a subdivision developer, was put back on the commission by an 8-2 vote despite some reservations.
“People building these houses shouldn’t be on the planning commission,” Burrell said. “I’ll stick to that.”
District Attorney Charles Adams noted developers on the commission cannot vote on their own projects and he wanted to make sure Davlin or any others are being recused from participating in those votes.
Burrell was joined by Fuller in voting against Davlin, while Holmes, Mitchell, Parker, Kennington, Baker, Jones, Roe and Ross voted for him.
The Police Jury has tasked the planning commission with reviewing the parish subdivision regulations in comparison to other parishes.
Fire District No. 2 board
A tax renewal that was to appear on Saturday’s ballot was pulled because of questions about the fire district board, Adams told police jurors.
The board has been lax in board reappointments, and since some board members have served beyond their two-year appointment period that would call into question any actions by the board, which could become voidable, Adams said.
“Not null and void, but if challenged, they become voidable,” Adams said.
The fire district still has two years before the property tax needs to be renewed.
The Police Jury then voted to reappoint Webster Crowder to the fire board and appoint Chad Burford.
In a related matter, Norton asked for the jury’s authorization to send letters to all fire districts getting a current list of parish appointees to their boards and their terms of appointment.
Special events permit
The special event permitting process is another matter that seems to come up every time the Police Jury meets. Last week, Norton told jurors he has redesigned the application so that it reflects the parish policy.
The application emphasizes the entire document must be filled out in full and submitted 30 days in advance of the event to be considered. The need to fill out tax forms is also noted, along with a section about using licensed security in lieu of the sheriff’s office.
Burrell, who’s been outspoken about aspects of the permitting process, started quizzing Norton about specific and asked about an appeal process if the application is denied. But Baker ended the discussion and asked the meeting to move forward.
Shady Oaks Road
Police Jurors voted 7 to 3 last week to accept Shady Oaks Drive into the parish road system even though construction of homes in the new subdivision off Highway 5 in Gloster is continuing.
That once again prompted a prolonged discussion about the right time to take over maintenance of roads in subdivisions that are not completed. The Police Jury’s policy is not to accept the roads until construction in the subdivision is 75% done.
Questions were raised as to whether the developer, Brian Davlin, had reached that point. The subdivision has eight to 10 homes either constructed or under construction, but there are 21 lots.
“Why rush to take it in?” asked Fuller.
Burrell said she asked the same thing and expressed hesitancy in taking in another road when the parish has experienced problems with subdivision roads taken in too early. And every year at budget time the jury struggles with funding road projects, she said.
Holmes pointed out heavy trucks will continue to go in and out of the subdivision while building is ongoing. He also said the planning commission shouldn’t even present a road for consideration until the subdivision meets the 75% point.
Parker said the owner of a half-million dollar home would pay $257.55 annually on the parish road tax. Comparing Shady Oaks Subdivision to larger Cathey Acres, Parker said with that small of an amount in collections he didn’t know if the parish could ever afford to take in a subdivision.
Following the policy will give new homeowners piece of mind knowing who is responsible for road maintenance ahead of time, Kennington said, adding the subdivision plat submitted to the planning commission also should say who is going to be responsible.
In the end, Parker, Fuller and Burrell voted against taking the road into the system. Holmes, Mitchell, Kennington, Baker, Jones, Roe and Ross voted in favor.
The Police Jury is involved with litigation authorized last year involving substandard roads in a subdivision in the Frierson area.
Lagniappe
- Movies & TV – Two movies are being filmed in the parish. One is “The Blind,” which has filmed scenes in the Stonewall area. The other is a street racing show produced by the Discovery Channel.
A representative of the company has proposed overlaying and widening Independence Avenue at the airport to accommodate the races. The verbal offer has not been put in writing yet, Norton said.
- A Love’s truck stop will be built at the intersection of Interstate 49 and U.S. Highway 84 east of Mansfield, Norton said.
Construction should start in May and be completed in December. The facility will also house a couple of restaurants, Norton said.
- Lilyanna Garcia was appointed parish treasurer effective Tuesday. Laffitte, who has worked for the parish since Feb. 3, 1986, is retiring Monday.
- Barbara Higginbotham was appointed as the new animal control director.