SHREVEPORT, La - At a time of high temperatures and mass outages in the Arklatex, The Giving Bak Foundation teamed up with the Simple Church Saturday to help storm victims out with a free meal.
Bak's co-founder and CEO said he wants to help all the people suffering because of the storm to know that they have someone who cares.
"We love to give back to the local community. We love to give back to those who are less fortunate, after those who have lost everything," said Bryan Roppolo. "A hot meal may change their life and let them know there is a God out there and there is someone that cares for them."
Giving Bak is a non-profit organization. To find out how you can help give back visit their Facebook page here.