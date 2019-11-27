BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday the final conventional air-launched cruise missile (CALCM) package was disassembled at Barksdale on Nov. 20.
The Air Force Global Strike Command retired the CALCM weapon system back in the spring of this year after more advanced long-range, stand-off weapons entered the active stockpile.
The missiles have been employed in combat operations to include Desert Storm, Desert Strike, Desert Fox, Allied Force, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
“It’s incredible to see the tail end of a weapons system come full circle,” said Tech. Sgt. Carlos Solorza, 2nd Munitions Squadron weapons system bay chief. “I don’t think I’ll ever be a part of another weapon retirement and the fact that I’m here right now is pretty special.”
The CALCM missile is a small, winged missile powered by a turbofan jet engine, able to fly complicated routes through terrain with the guidance of a GPS aided inertial navigation system, according to the Air Force.