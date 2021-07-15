SHREVEPORT, La - The family of a missing teen found dead in Shreveport is asking for help covering funeral arrangements.
Shamia Little, 17, was reported missing July 6th. Little's body was found Monday in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane, not far from where she disappeared.
Little's family set up a go-fund me account to help pay for services and memorials. The goal is to reach $20,000. At last check, they have collected just over $3,600.
If you are interested in donating, follow this link.