CAMP MINDEN, La. -- No one was injured Friday morning when an explosive fire broke out at a black powder manufacturing business at Camp Minden.
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said the fire at Goex has been extinguished.
He's uncertain how many people were inside the building when the fire ignited, but he said the good news is none of the employees was hurt.
No evacuations were required elsewhere on the Camp Minden property.
There is a required 24- to 48-hour cool down period before entry can be made at the facility. So it could take several days to know exactly what happened.
The Louisiana State Police hazardous materials unit is in charge of the scene.
Camp Minden is home to a number of black powder making plants. There have been many fires and explosions over the years, some of which have resulted in deaths.
Goex moved to the site in 1997.
The almost 15,000-acre Camp Minden site was known known as the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant and was dotted with active military munitions facilities employing over 10,000 employees. LAAP was decommissioned in 1994 and was largely unused until 2000, when the Louisiana Army National Guard began leasing it for military training under the umbrella of Camp Minden. The Department of Defense transferred ownership to the state of Louisiana in 2004.