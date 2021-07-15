SHREVEPORT, La - The family of teenager found dead earlier this week in Shreveport is asking for help covering funeral arrangements.
Shamia Little, 17, was reported missing July 6 after police said a witness told them she was abducted. Little's body was found Monday in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane, not far from where she disappeared.
Little's family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for services and memorials. The goal is to reach $20,000. At last check, the fund had over $4,100.
If you are interested in donating, follow this link.