SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fundraising account for one of two people police say was killed by a wanted fugitive in a random act of violence has topped its goal.
Friends of Joshua Ryan Calk, 47, of Shreveport, set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of raising $25,000 for his wife, MiLea, and their son. As of Thursday afternoon, the fund has already exceeded the goal at $25,435.
Calk was inside the Valero gas station in Bossier City Tuesday morning when a gunman, identified as Cortrell Burks, 50, went inside to rob the place. Bossier City police said Burks shot Calk and Jairiah Hamilton, 36, the store clerk, once each, killing them.
Burks then exchanged gunfire with the responding police officers, seriously wounding Officer Ken Gallon and a bystander in the parking lot. Burks was arrested outside a nearby hotel.
Police said Burks was on the run from Alabama, where he was wanted in the stabbing death of a woman and injuring four other people on Sunday. Burks was traveling Interstate 20 and pulled off at the gas station on Industrial Drive, making the deaths of Hamilton and Calk victims of his random crime spree.
Those who knew Calk shared their memories of him as they donated to the GoFundMe account set up to help his family with expenses. "Magnificent guy," "infectious humor" and "compassion without measure" are just a few of the descriptions used.
Among the posters were GiGi Calk, who identified herself as Calk's mother. She wrote:
"Joshua Ryan Calk was a wonderful son, man, husband, father, brother and a friend who made me a mom; which was my desire since I was a child. He blessed me more than I will ever be able to express to anyone. He made me proud and embarrassed me, but I know he would tell you I could be embarrassing to him especially during his teenage years. I just hope that he always knew that I adored him as my baby, so enamored by how smart, kind, talented and thoughtful he became as a young boy. He was sensitive, with his trusting heart and concern of others, love of life as a young man. His adult years brought us MiLea & my first grandchild who has the best characteristics of Josh and MiLea. Casten has taught me how wonderful being a GiGi is and has kept me on a cloud of grandmother happiness ever since. I feIt like I didn't deserve a son like Josh, but I am so happy to know our Lord and Savior felt that I did. Only Jesus knows how much Joshua Ryan has meant to me being in my life, a gift."
For more information on how to donate to Calk's family visit GoFundMe.