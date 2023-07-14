SHREVEPORT, La. -- A GoFundMe account has been set up for a woman and her children who lost their home Monday following a domestic violence dispute that turned into a hostage situation and standoff.
Deborah Morgan started the fundraiser on behalf of Christie Russell, who is Morgan's niece. Russell's home was destroyed Monday when a man burned it down with him inside. His name has not been released.
"They were able to escape with only the clothes on their backs. One child was shot twice, but is recovering well. I am setting this GoFundMe up to assist and support the urgent need of getting this family rehomed. Although they are physically ok, they are all emotionally drained. Anything will be greatly appreciated and please keep this family in your prayers," Morgan wrote.
Shreveport police were alerted to the dispute shortly after 7 a.m. when they got reports of a man who was firing gunshots into the house on Crooked Creek Drive in south Shreveport. All but one of the occupants -- a 13-year-old girl -- escaped before he made entry.
But before he got inside, the man encountered two neighbors. He shot one of them. That victim is recovering.
The man barricaded himself inside the house and began exchanging gunfire with responding officers. Police said he was heavily armed with an AR-style gun and a massive amount of ammunition.
At some point he also fire gunshots into the room where the teenage girl was hiding. As negotiators tried to get the man to surrender, officers used armored vehicles to get into the house and rescue the girl.
Around noon, the man set the house on fire. His body was found after the flames were extinguished.
The GoFundMe goal is $10,000.