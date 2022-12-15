KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night.
James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a tornado tragically separated him from his family.
The Caddo Coroner's Office on Wednesday morning identified Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, and Nikolus Little, 8, as the two victims of the storm.
The child’s body was found in a wooded area at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, while his mother's body was found a street over under storm debris at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Matlocks arrived Thursday evening for the first time since Tuesday’s storm to asses the damage.
Matlock describes the frantic attempts to reach the mother and son as the storm quickly approach their neighborhood.
"He kept trying to call her. She just had a little land line and I kept trying to call her and he couldn't get through because receptions so bad out here ... so I tried to call him at work couldn’t get no answer. So, I called the sheriff's office to tell them that her and that baby was in the house, you know, and that they needed to come look for them.”
Eventually, Jamie Little was able to speak to his family one last time.
"She told him, ‘A storm's coming. Come get me and the baby,' and he was coming, and, of course, they couldn’t let him in. There was power lines down everywhere but that's what's left of it,” Matlock said gesturing to the empty lot where a family of three once lived, unaware of what was to come.
The Matlocks say the family had been renting the property for a year after foundation issues at their previous home left them homeless. During that time, the Matlocks developed a relationship with the Littles.
The tragic loss prevented them from further solidifying that bond.
“We was gonna owner finance the house for them so they would never have to move,” said Matlock as she relived the details that make this loss even more tragic.
As it becomes clear that Jamie Little with need a lot of support in the coming days, the Matlocks’ main concern is helping a man who's entire world was turned upside down.
“We lost the house but that's nothing. I just need to help him,” she declared.
The couple is housing Mr. Little in another rental property they own in Shreveport and asking the community for help.
They also want to bring attention to a GoFundMe created to help raise funds to cover funeral costs and recovery.
A loving message describing his loss from Little on the page reads in part:
"Yoshiko was the love of my life. She was a goofy mother figure quick to help and show compassion. She was willing to put things on hold to benefit the entirety of the family; even homeschooling my son. Truly irreplaceable and she will be missed more than you know.
“And we're gonna continue to help him 'cause he needs it. He needs it really bad," Matlock said.