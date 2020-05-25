KEITHVILLE, La - The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery held a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday for those who died while serving the country.
Kelly Wagoner, a Gold Star Mom, lost her son U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Rickey Wagoner while he served in combat in 2013.
She says no matter how many years pass by, the ceremony will always be emotional for her family.
"Being a Gold Star family is something that nobody ever wants to be," Wagoner said. "Everybody keeps telling you that it's the highest honor there is. But nobody wants that. Because that means that you have lost somebody. In my case, it was...we lost our son."
Wagoner's husband is a retired U.S. Army 1stSgt. They have three other sons who have served their country too.
Don Howard, director of the cemetery, says he understands some people's urge to celebrate. But he says today is a somber day for families of the fallen.
"Memorial Day is established to remember, honor and show respect for the 1.1. million veterans, servicemen and women who gave their lives in service if this country," Howard said.
Dennis Black, a retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant, says he remembers close friends who were killed or wounded in action.
"I recall several veterans...wounded. Some came back. Some didn't come back," Black said. "I was right there by their side. And they were right there by my side."