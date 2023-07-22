BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Gold Star Tribute Wall is continuing a legacy for fallen service men and women and bringing families a place to remember deceased loved ones.
This is the wall's 13th year being shown across the country and Saturday it made its first appearance in Louisiana.
It took place at 2245 Auto Plex Dr. in Bossier City next to Harley Davidson and Tractor Supply Company. It's available for viewing through noon on Sunday.
The Gold Star Tribute Wall is covered in 7,200 gold stars. Each star has the name of a service man or woman who died in combat during the Gulf, Iraq, or Afghanistan wars.
Donna Huse is connected to the wall through her son, Dakota Huse, who died in Afghanistan. She wants to share his story.
Dakota Huse grew up in Greenwood and later went to Huntington High School. That is where he discovered his passion for the military. He was in ROTC for four years, loved the shooting range and heard military stories growing up.
“Military is in my family for a lot of reasons and Dakota was just a big love of it, wanted to do everything he could”, said Huse.
At 17, he decided that he wanted to join the Marines and got into the delayed entry program. He later went to boot camp at Parris Island.
“He wanted to be the best that he could be and in doing so, he did what he wanted. Now, as a single mom, you're scared to let your babies go, but as a military mom, you learn it's their choice, their decisions,” said Huse.
Dakota was proud to be a Marine.
“When he joined, he was so excited to tell everybody… And he wore that uniform and he loved it,” said Huse.
He joined Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan July of 2010. That November, he lost his life at 19 years old to an explosive.
His legacy continues and his dreams are still being achieved.
“Dakota used to say he wanted to travel the world with the military. He got the opportunity offered to him, although he is not there now. He still travels the world with this wall and so many others that honor our fallen,” said Huse.
Huse wants people to remember those like her son who lost their lives for freedom.
“Keep telling their stories, keep living and breathing for them because we're here because they gave,” said Huse.
To donate towards the travels of the Gold Star Tribute Wall click here.