Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School groundbreaking

From left: Stephen Fortson, The Arc Caddo-Bossier board president; Rev. Will Scott, First Presbyterian Church Shreveport pastor; Kristen Powers, The Arc Caddo-Bossier executive director; LaShanda Davis, The Arc Caddo-Bossier children services director; Ellen Brown, The Highland Center board president; Madison Poché, The Highland Center executive director; and Cody White, The Powers Foundation president and Grayson Foundation’s board member.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School at Highland Center will open this Fall. 
 
A partnership with The Highland Center allows the Arc Caddo-Bossier's founding program, Goldman School and Child Development Center, to expand its services for children and families in Northwest Louisiana. This means an additional 70 children will be served at this second campus. 
 
Highland Center
Up to 100 students attend the Goldman School on Jordan Street. Children with and without disabilities learn together. 
 
There is currently a waiting list of over 400 children, according to Kristen Powers, Arc Caddo-Bossier executive director. 
 
"About a quarter of those have intellectual or developmental disabilities and so there's a great need for these kinds of services so that children can go to school in an inclusive environment, that prepares them for kindergarten," said Powers.
 
Powers says Arc Caddo-Bossier is the first inclusive child development center of its kind in Louisiana. 
