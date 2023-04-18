SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School at Highland Center will open this Fall.
A partnership with The Highland Center allows the Arc Caddo-Bossier's founding program, Goldman School and Child Development Center, to expand its services for children and families in Northwest Louisiana. This means an additional 70 children will be served at this second campus.
Up to 100 students attend the Goldman School on Jordan Street. Children with and without disabilities learn together.
There is currently a waiting list of over 400 children, according to Kristen Powers, Arc Caddo-Bossier executive director.
"About a quarter of those have intellectual or developmental disabilities and so there's a great need for these kinds of services so that children can go to school in an inclusive environment, that prepares them for kindergarten," said Powers.
Powers says Arc Caddo-Bossier is the first inclusive child development center of its kind in Louisiana.