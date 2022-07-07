GOLDONNA, La. -- A Goldonna man has died as a result of injuries sustained Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on North Goodwill Street in Goldonna, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Clyde Harris Carter, 55, died Wednesday evening at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Goodwill Street in Goldonna. Carter was the sole occupant of a 1991 Toyota pickup and was driving south on North Goodwill Street when he left the roadway. The pickup overturned and stopped near tree.
First responders freed Carter from the wreckage, and he was flown from the scene after a landing zone for the Evac LifeTeam helicopter was set up at the Goldonna school.
This marks the first traffic fatality in the Goldonna village limits this year.
Goldonna is a small village in north Natchitoches Parish with a population of approximately 424.