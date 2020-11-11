GOLDONNA, La. – The police chief of this Natchitoches Parish village who faces allegations of child abuse has resigned his position.
Mayor Jennifer Smith said Joseph Hines submitted a notarized letter of resignation Friday. The Village Council met Monday night and accepted the letter, which was forwarded to the Secretary of State’s office. Hines’ resignation will be official once received there.
Hines, 47, was arrested Nov. 1 on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile. He is free on bond.
Hines was two years into his first term as police chief.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into Hines after videos of the alleged assault of a young girl began circulating social media. The child was removed from the home on Nov. 2.
Arrested in the following days were the child’s mother, Casey Smedley, 28, and Teresa Jurgens, 51, the child's grandmother and Hines’ girlfriend. Smedley is charged with cruelty to juveniles and Jurgens with principle to cruelty to juveniles.
Detectives said Smedley admitted to recording incidents involving her daughter and forwarding the videos to another person. Smedley did not stop the alleged abuse, authorities said.
The Village Council has up to 20 days to make an interim appointment once Hines’ resignation is official. Smith said a special meeting will be called in about three weeks.
Anyone who is interested in the interim appointment can contact Smith or a council member.
An election to fill Hines’ unexpired term will be held March 20. Qualifying is Jan. 20-22.