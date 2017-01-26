Webster Parish’s economy has been tied the Camp Minden property for decades.
Once known as the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant, the almost 15,000-acre area site is a former active military munitions production facility that had over 10,000 employees. LAAP was decommissioned in 1994 and was largely unused until 2000, when the Louisiana Army National Guard began leasing it for military training under the umbrella of Camp Minden.
The Department of Defense transferred ownership to the state of Louisiana in 2004. Hopes were high that parts of the property could be used to lure commercial tenants and create sorely needed job opportunities. That’s not happened on a large scale.
Documents related to the property transfer are specific about the property’s use. More than 13,700 acres are strictly set aside for military training, while the remaining 1,200 or so acres, where explosive manufacturing took place decades ago, are available for commercial tenants. Currently, 121 acres are in use now by explosives tenants.
The Finding of Suitability for Early Transfer (FOSET) signed in 2004 specifies that certain areas can only be leased by “like-use” explosive operations.
“Goex, Orica/BST, Expal and Nyle are the only tenants that presently use these areas. We have no plans to lease the energetic areas that are not presently being used. This allows us to offset these acres with non-explosive areas for commercial use,” Col. Ed Bush, Louisiana National Guard public affairs officer, said in an email to KTBS.
Restrictions also are in place because the entire acreage is considered an EPA Superfund site. Groundwater contamination related to the assembling of explosive material during the ammunition plant’s heydays from 1941 through the late 1960s earned it that designation.
The Northwest Louisiana Economic Partnership website includes Camp Minden as one of three major industrial facilities in Webster Parish for possible development. The site is touted has offering security, utilities, rail, more than 100 miles of roads and close proximity to the interstate.
The Louisiana Military Department does not have an active marketing department, nor does it have a marketing budget for Camp Minden. That causes them to lean upon the local chambers of commerce, NLEP and Coordinating & Development Corporation to get the word out.
The last major tenant to locate at Camp Minden was Tiburon, which in early 2012 promised to bring 350 jobs. The company never lived up to the promise and is no longer in business.
In late 2012, came the large explosion that subsequently led to the discovery of millions of pounds improperly stored M6 propellant. With the uncertainty of the explosive materials’ stability looming, no new prospects – other than movie producers in need of roads and vast, forested land for filming -- were knocking on the door of Camp Minden in search for a place to set up shop.
Even the existing companies that handled explosives-related materials were having difficulties. The M6 was stored in over 90 bunkers, leaving none available for expansion plans or new tenants.
There were 449 people employed at Camp Minden as of December. The National Guard, Louisiana Military Department and contractors employ 211 personnel. Commercial tenants employ 148 civilian workers. Two agencies – the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, which runs Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, and the LSU Fire Training Academy – employ 90 people.
Included among the commercial tenant employees are 35 working for Explosive Service International, a Louisiana –based company contracted with the military to destroy the M6 propellant left by the now-defunct Explo Systems.
Their task will be complete this spring and the original contract calls for the contained burn chamber – the massive piece of equipment used to destroy the unstable explosive material – to be destroyed or moved. With it would go the jobs and potential for the chamber’s future use.
ESI Vice President Jason Poe and supporters are making a pitch for an amended contract to allow the chamber to stay. Opponents, however, want the company to stick to the agreement and leave.
RELATED STORY: Camp Minden contained burn chamber: stay or go?
“I’ve listed the pros and cons of having this firm here, and folks, there’s more advantages than there are disadvantages,” independent toxicologist Robert Flournoy, of Ruston, told a crowd Monday night.
Countered Citizens Advisory Group member Dolores Blalock: “It’s time we consider other alternatives besides poison to build our economy on.”
Hundreds have signed competing petitions in support and opposition of the burn chamber’s fate.
One of the arguments from folks living around Camp Minden is they don’t want any more explosive material to be transported near their homes. They say they are tired of the explosions and are fearful more could happen.
“We want it moved because our grandkids’ kids will be subject to all these toxins that we’ve been subject to since 1942. They’ve always burned something there. … Now we don’t know when they finish this what they’ll bring in. So we just want the chamber gone,” Doyline resident Dannie Harris said.
But explosives materials pass through the gates at Camp Minden on a daily business en route to and from other tenants based there. It’s done in accordance with state and federal guidelines, and in the same manner as anywhere else in the state, Bush said.
That means even if ESI shuts its doors, the explosives handled by other companies, such as black powder manufacturer Goex, where deadly explosions occurred prior to those connected to Explo, will continue.
ESI contends it has been safely disposing of the M6 and wants a chance to do that on a national level by offering an alternative to the open burning process currently used by the military. As part of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress directed the Army to work with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to study other methods.
Any explosives or munitions received for destruction would fall under federal transportation guidelines and Louisiana State Police regulations.
Marilyn Gill, a Minden resident married to an ESI employee, is in favor of the company remaining in business. “I had an opportunity to tour the facility and I saw for myself how the process is done with the burn chamber as far as the pellets going on. Once those pellets go inside the chamber, you don’t hear noise, you don’t see any smoke. So I’m not afraid of it.”
But Chris Broussard, an original member of the concerned citizens group and children’s advocate, believes the general public made its wishes known that it wanted the burn chamber gone when its work was done.
“I cannot in good conscience support any effort to trade off our future well-being and quality of life for a few more jobs. I cannot support the idea of developing an industrial complex at Camp Minden or near Camp Minden for the purpose of receiving more trash, only to become the nation’s dumping ground,” she said in a recent open letter. “I appreciate any and all efforts to try to bring more economic development opportunities to our area, but I personally do not consider this an economic driver. Money and political pressures can have positive and negative consequences. It’s up to the people to decide their own fate, but they have to speak up.”