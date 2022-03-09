MARSHALL, Texas -- A Good Samaritan recently spotted a mom waving for help on the side of U.S. Highway 80 near Interstate 20 outside of Marshall.
Ricky Stephens, a father and former firefighter, saw the woman and pulled over right away. Turns out the mother was locked outside her car and desperately trying to get back inside to get her six-month-old child.
The mother, who was traveling with a toddler, had pulled over to change a diaper. When she stepped out of the car she found herself locked out with her keys, phone, and youngest child still inside of the running vehicle.
"A lot of people in front of me didn't stop. People need to stop and help people when they are on the side of the road waving their arms with a little girl in their arms, they know it is a struggle," Stephens said.
It was all a team effort. Stephens waited with the mother and called the Harrison County Sheriff's Office who sent Deputy Jamal Thompson out to help.