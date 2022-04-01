SHREVEPORT, La. - If you've been overwhelmed lately by the amount of products on grocery store shelves claiming to boost your immune system, you're not alone.
Even with rising grocery prices, companies are hoping you've fallen off the "healthy resolution wagon" and might be looking for a quick fix now, that spring has sprung and summer is right around the corner.
According to a recent article by Anna-Marie Chaker, with the Wall street journal, marketers launched 383 food and beverage products with immune-health claims in the first half of last year.
KTBS spoke with registered dietitian, Caleb Wilcox with Willis Knighton Health System on what can be done to take care of yourself the natural way.