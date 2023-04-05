SHREVEPORT, La. -- What does it mean to get a second chance? To one former inmate, it means everything.
John Wheeler spent three years in prison for bank fraud.
"I may be ashamed of some of things I did in the past, but my past led me to where I am today," said Wheeler, who is now gainfully employed.
He was released from prison in January 2022. Now he has a full-time job as a re-entry peer support specialist for Goodwill's EXIT-318 program.
It's the same program that helped him get back on his feet.
"I work alongside with the rest of the team, and you know, trying to help them find employment or just pretty much making sure they have everything that they need so they don't have to feel like they have to make a bad decision or choice to get those needs," said Wheeler.
A job fair is set for Thursday at the Goodwill Job Center on West 70th Street.
"We work with the Department of Corrections and as well as other companies to try to get folks placed into jobs that are coming out of prison and are ex-offenders," said David Tinkis, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana president and CEO.
Tinkis says there are benefits to hiring people re-entering society.
"There's tax incentives to hire ex-offenders and to give them a chance," said Tinkis. "What you'll find is more often than not these people that they ended up hiring ended up being really successful hires. They're very loyal to the people that help them, and I just say you know give them a chance."
Goodwill is there to help people ready to change.