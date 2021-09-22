SHREVEPORT, La. – During the first four months of 2021, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana (GINLA) in Shreveport competed with other Goodwill Industries offices from across the country in the Skills to Succeed Academy Challenge.
The Skills to Succeed Academy is a free, online training resource available to any organization or individual within the community to help plan their career, get a job and build skills for the future. Created by Accenture, Skills to Succeed Academy engages individuals with advanced learning technologies, gaming techniques, role-based simulations, videos, quizzes and other interactive exercises.
Goodwill Industries International teamed up with Accenture to create the two-part challenge to bring additional awareness to the training resource and to increase engagement across the Goodwill network. From Jan. 15 to April 15, more than 1,464 individuals, including youth, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and returning citizens from 60 different Goodwill locations participated in the challenge.
GINLA was recognized in the Top 10 in increasing the number of Skills to Succeed Academy users and in the Top 10 for the total number of learners engaged. For this accomplishment, Goodwill Industries International awarded a $2,500 grant to GINLA for its workforce development efforts.
If you, your organization, school, or business are interested in learning more about utilizing the free Skills to Succeed Academy resources, contact Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development at 318-629-5980 or lstevens@goodwillnla.org. Click here to learn more about the GINLA.