SHREVEPORT, La- On Wednesday, July 28, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is teaming up with eight other local companies to host an in-person Job Fair at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.
Grigg’s, McDonalds, Eldorado Hotel & Casino, Advantage Resourcing, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, The Arc Caddo Bossier, Johnny’s Pizza, Community Angels of Hope, and The Service Companies will be on site accepting applications, conducting interviews, and hiring on-the-spot for more than 300 open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 10am to 2pm.
“More and more individuals have started coming back to our Job Centers knowing that the increased unemployment assistance is ending this month. We are focused on making it easy for them by having many employers on site to help ease this process and get individuals back to work,” stated Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development.
All applicants will be required to complete a health screening form and for those who aren't vaccinated, masks will be available on site.
Since the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, Goodwill has sponsored numerous job fairs. The next one is scheduled for Wednesday, August 18th.