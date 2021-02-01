SHREVEPORT, La. – In an effort to help employers find employees, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is teaming up with several companies to host onsite job fairs. They'll happen at its Job Center at 800 W. 70th Street in Shreveport.
Here's a look at the schedule:
- Tuesday, Feb 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - The Service Companies will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 50 open positions.
- Wednesday, Feb 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - The Louisiana Rehabilitation Services will be onsite to help those with disabilities get registered for vocational rehabilitation services.
- Thursday, Feb 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Jericho Staffing will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 50+ open positions throughout Shreveport – Bossier.
- Tuesday, Feb 16 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Channel Control Merchants will be accepting applications and doing interviews for warehouse and forklift drivers at their Marshall, Texas location.
All events are free and open to the public, but appointments are required. Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process.
“Even though the most recent reports indicate that unemployment numbers have decreased, many employers in our community are still struggling to find enough employees. With this in mind, Goodwill has been working with many local companies to host weekly industry-specific job fairs to help individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work, stated Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development”.
To get an appointment time for any of the Job Fairs occurring in February, please call the Goodwill Job Center at 318-868-4701.
About Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana:
Founded in 1926, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is a nonprofit social enterprise whose mission is provide education, training and career services to individuals who face barriers, disadvantages or have a disability. Since 2005, Goodwill has helped 50,000 achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work.
Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana’s, ten retail locations provide not only affordable goods and services, but also employment to those in need and a revenue stream to support Goodwill’s charitable mission. In addition, a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, allows Goodwill to expand further employment opportunities by contracting with federal, state, governmental and non-governmental organizations.
Goodwill also offers multiple job resource centers, equipped with job-search experts, computers, Internet access and telephones. Goodwill believes that work has the power to transform lives by building self-confidence, independence, creativity, trust and friendships. Everyone deserves this chance.
For more information on Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana programs or services, or to find a location near you, visit www.goodwillnla.org.