LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Goodwill of Arkansas is looking for the owner of hundreds of letters from World War II found among donations in Cabot.
According to a post from Goodwill, the love letters were written by a woman in Olympia, Washington to her husband who was fighting in WWII.
The letters are organized by month, spanning from 1943-1944. None mention her husband's name. They were all addressed to "My darling husband" and similar greetings. She wrote him every day, and he to her.
If you have any information about the letters, you are asked to contact Goodwill of Arkansas.