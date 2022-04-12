SHREVEPORT, La. – The boyfriend of a slain police officer on trial for her death searched for information about gunshot wounds and insurance coverage on his cell phone prior to her being killed, according to court testimony Tuesday morning.
The testimony from a forensics expert was part of the prosecution’s case in the second-degree murder and conspiracy trial of Tre’veon Anderson, 29, and Glenn Frierson, 41. Both are accused in the Jan. 9, 2019 shooting death of Officer Chateri Payne.
Jury selection began April 4, hours after a third defendant, Lawrence Pierre II, 24, pleaded guilty as charged in Payne’s death. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison and subpoenaed to testify against Anderson and Frierson.
The forensics expert told the jury that a search of Anderson’s cell phone following his arrest found multiple Google results for terms such as “what happens when you shoot someone in the leg,” “gunshot wound to the arm,” “can you die from a wound to the arm? and “insurance coverage of shooting accidents.”
Some of the search results were deleted; others were retained on the phone.
Multiple other witnesses were called to testify, including a former friend of Anderson’s who testified that in the weeks before the murder, Anderson texted him saying that he wanted to kill Officer Payne.
Payne was leaving for work when she was shot. She was outside of her patrol unit parked at the house on Midway Street she shared with Anderson.
Payne was on the phone with her grandmother when the shots played out. Grandmother identified Anderson as the shooter.
Previous testimony established a rocky relationship between Payne and Anderson, who were the parents of a daughter. Payne had already made plans to move out and into her own apartment.
Anderson’s and Frierson’s attorneys said in opening statements the claims against their clients are baseless and their innocence would be proven.
The amount of evidence established in the trial should grow as the week progresses.