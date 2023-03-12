Republicans running for governor of Louisiana say the state is awash in lawlessness, a problem that calls for police to start acting more like “the badasses on the streets,” in the words of candidate John Schroder.
Schroder, who is State Treasurer, and three other GOP gubernatorial hopefuls — State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Attorney General Jeff Landry and State Rep. Richard Nelson — agree that crime is one of the state’s core problems. That message comes on the heels of a violent crime surge that has gripped New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Rural areas have suffered, too.
Yet reality is more nuanced than campaign comments suggest.
Though violence surged following the onset of COVID-19, FBI data show overall crime has steadily trended downward in Louisiana over the past decade. Individual cities have recently reported small wins: Baton Rouge logged a drop in murders last year for the first time since 2019. Violent and overall crime dropped in 2021 in Shreveport, the state’s third-largest city, data show.
Read more from our news partner, The Advocate.