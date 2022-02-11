BATON ROUGE, La. - A Republican lawmaker has introduced a proposal to redraw Louisiana’s seven Supreme Court districts to include a second seat where Black voters could elect their candidate of choice.
State Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, sponsor of House Bill 22, said it’s “imperative” that the state Supreme Court map is updated to include another majority-Black seat, given that one-third of Louisiana’s population is Black.
“It has been clearly communicated by advocate groups – and just common sense – that another majority-minority district is warranted on a seven-member court, with respect to what the current demographics are in Louisiana,” Ivey said in an interview Friday.
Lawmakers aren’t required to redraw the state’s seven Supreme Court district as part of their three-week redistricting session. Any changes require a two-thirds vote from both chambers, a high bar in a divided Legislature.
