US Senator Bill Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., acknowledges supporters as he arrives at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is trying to reach a high hurdle in Louisiana’s election.

He's seeking to defeat 14 challengers in the primary without needing to continue his campaign through a December runoff.

Cassidy would need to take more than 50% of the vote outright Tuesday to reach a second term without another month of campaigning.

Adrian Perkins

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat, signs the registration book as he qualified for the U.S. Senate race, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Perkins is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Only a handful of Cassidy's opponents actively campaigned and did any fundraising to win the position. Most of the high-profile Democratic endorsements and campaign donations went to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Also on Louisiana's ballot are six U.S. House races, seven constitutional amendments and a parish-by-parish decision on whether to legalize sports betting.

