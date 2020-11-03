BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is trying to reach a high hurdle in Louisiana’s election.
He's seeking to defeat 14 challengers in the primary without needing to continue his campaign through a December runoff.
Cassidy would need to take more than 50% of the vote outright Tuesday to reach a second term without another month of campaigning.
Only a handful of Cassidy's opponents actively campaigned and did any fundraising to win the position. Most of the high-profile Democratic endorsements and campaign donations went to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Also on Louisiana's ballot are six U.S. House races, seven constitutional amendments and a parish-by-parish decision on whether to legalize sports betting.
