SHREVEPORT, La. -- Discussion is expected Tuesday after the city council got its first look at new district lines in a proposed redistricting map. Some Republicans are already questioning its fairness.
The plan uses data from the 2020 Census to adjust the populations in each of the council's seven council districts so that they're roughly equal.
The biggest change is shrinking the booming District 'D' in southeast Shreveport. Under the proposed map, City Councilman Grayson Boucher says almost all of the Cedar Grove section that was in his District D is moving west to District E.
Boucher says District E would also get Acadiana Place, a more affluent subdivision off Flournoy Lucas Road near Ellerbe.
Boucher, a Republican, is concerned that the changes in the map, which is called Plan 8B, would unfairly give Democrats a bigger advantage than they have now.
"It looks like that 8B could make a 5-2 (Democrat majority) council. And I think that to be a true representation of what the city is, it needs to be a 4-3," Boucher says.
Fellow Republican Tony Nations, who is leaving the Caddo Parish School Board to run in city council District E, shares the same concern.
"A more balanced city council is much more likely to make substantive progress in improving the quality of life for all of our citizens," Nations told KTBS.
The current District E council member, Democrat Alan Jackson, did not respond to a request for comment. Jackson was appointed interim councilman last fall. That was after the late James Flurry, a Republican, vacated the seat when he moved out of district.
Boucher hopes the current plan is a starting point for more changes. He plans to have a public meeting in his district. And he hopes the council as a whole will also have a meeting to get input from citizens.
The council must approve a new map by June 20.
Shreveport's 2020 Census data shows that African Americans are 57 percent of the city's population. Whites make up 37 percent.
The Census also shows that the city lost nearly 12,000 residents between surveys. The population went down from 199,311 in 2010 to 187,593 in 2020.