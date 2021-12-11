SHREVEPORT, La. - Personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan and his team held a Christmas bike giveaway Saturday.
McKernan has already given away hundreds of bikes to children across the state. At their Shreveport office on East 70th Street over 100 bikes were available. The black and orange bikes were for the boys and the light blue and white bikes were for the girls.
McKernan said seeing the joy on kids faces reminds him of what it was like for him getting a brand new bike for Christmas while growing up.