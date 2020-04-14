MARSHALL, Texas - East Texas businesses are patiently waiting for their economy to reopen.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued shelter in place order leaving some non-essential businesses without much to lean on.
In a press conference on Monday, Abbott said their priority right now is the keep everyone safe and healthy. But the state is planning the process of revitalizing the economy and reopening businesses.
Abbott says small businesses are getting the shortest end of the stick.
"We cannot ignore the impact economically,” Abbot said. “The coronavirus has caused job losses, small business shutdown or otherwise limited operations. People suffering economically. Texans need relief so that they can provide for the families and meet their family’s daily needs."
During Monday’s conference, he announced the paycheck protection program. It's $50 million in loans for small businesses so employees can still receive their paychecks.
The loan is provided by Goldman Sachs group and the Liftfund.
Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce’s Director Stacia Runnels broke down some of the requirements to receive this loan and possibly get it forgiven. She said the main thing is to maintain is for businesses to maintain their payroll.
Runnels said reopening the businesses will be a slow process.
"We're ready to get underneath and shore them up and help them get going again, but it's going to be a slow process,” Runnels said. “I don't think it's a sprint. It's probably a marathon. Some of the practices that are in place right now, may continue and slowly, but surely as those stipulations are lifted, I think people will still be a little more cautious."
Debbie Parker said she plans to take advantage of that loan for her business, Deborah’s boutique. The last three weeks have been slow due to Abbott’s shelter in place order, and Parker said she's had to completely change how she runs her business.
"Economically it's going to be tough,” Parker said. “It's going to be tough for all small businesses out there. Typically most small businesses cannot keep a very large rainy day fund. But my main concern is taking care of my ladies that work for me. As I’m sure, most small businesses are that way. We're a family."
Texas business owners can sign up for that loan by going to the Liftfund website.
Abbott says later on this week he'll outline safe strategies to begin the process of reopening business in Texas.