LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency Thursday as several inches of freezing rain, sleet, and snow continued to fall across the state.
The declaration stated the storm is causing a hardship on, "businesses, citizens, and their public and private property" within the state. It went on to say that the weather was limiting commercial vehicles from accomplishing their routes because of impacted roads.
Most of the roads in Arkansas were either covered or partially covered with either ice or snow, the Arkansas Department of Health reported. Officials said that there were spots on the interstates that were slick due to the ice and snow, particularly the on and exit ramps.
They warned Arkansans that if you are able to stay home to do so.