LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is in Arkansas and “spreading rapidly,” with the state facing an increase in active infections and a “very shaky sports season” if the rate of unvaccinated is not increased, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday during his weekly press briefing.
First detected in South Africa, the Omicron variant has surpassed the Delta variant in terms of active cases in many parts of the world and is doing so in several large U.S. cities.
“As of December 20, 2021, Omicron has been detected in most states and territories and is rapidly increasing the proportion of COVID-19 cases it is causing,” noted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Results from scenario analyses indicate that current increases in Omicron cases are likely to lead to a national surge in the coming weeks with peak daily numbers of new infections that could exceed previous peaks; these scenarios may be realized as soon as January. In scenarios with lower immune evasion, a surge is still likely, but the peak could be lower and begin as late as April 2022.”
Hutchinson said the rate of Omicron infection in Arkansas may not be as high as the 73% of cases nationwide reported by CDC, but the variant is a real concern.
“It is clear that Omicron is in our state, it is spreading rapidly, and it will define our prevention efforts for the coming months. The good news is that we are the beginning of the Omicron variant in Arkansas, and so we should have a good Christmas with adequate hospital space,” the governor said during the briefing.