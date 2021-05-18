Three of those deaths were reported in East Baton Rouge, and another happened in West Baton Rouge.
The first was reported in Port Allen. Officials there said a car with three people inside went off-road and ended up submerged in a canal. One of the passengers died, and another person who went into the water to rescue that person is still missing.
In Baton Rouge, a person was found dead in a pile of flooded vehicles abandoned in high water on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana. Officials said that man was found inside one of the vehicles after the water cleared Tuesday morning.
Two more deaths were reported in Baton Rouge, both possibly linked to power outages, the governor said. No other details related to those incidents were available as of Tuesday afternoon.