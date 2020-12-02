Two new coronavirus vaccines are awaiting emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration, possibly within the next few weeks. Wednesday, the United Kingdom became the first to give the green light to Pfizer's vaccine, boosting optimism around the world about a possible end to the pandemic. But Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisianans should not let their guard down anytime soon.
"I know it's been a long and difficult year," Edwards said. "Everyone would certainly love to be able to give hugs and kisses and handshakes and visit our most vulnerable without restrictions. It just isn't possible yet.. But there really is light at the end of the tunnel."
The numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the rise (not including a potential Thanksgiving-related surge), the governor announced at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Another 3,604 cases and 46 new deaths were confirmed as of Wednesday, but the governor also touted the high amount of testing in November, and says Louisiana is ready for the first round of vaccines. An "emergency use authorization" from the FDA could be just a few weeks away, first for a vaccine from Pfizer, then one from Moderna.
"We intend to administer [the Pfizer doses] through our hospitals because they have the cold storage capacity." Edwards said. "Then when the Moderna comes online, that's what you will see go into the nursing homes."
The governor was joined at the podium by U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir, a fellow Louisiana native, who says the state is doing a lot of things right when it comes to working with the federal government on slowing the spread.
"Since early March, we have been working together in very close collaboration," said Giroir, but urged Louisianans to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices (ACIP) met Tuesday before recommending the first batch of vaccines go to hospital workers and those who live and work in nursing homes. There's near-unanimous agreement on the idea for the first round, according to Giroir. But as more vaccines are made, availability may differ from state to state, since it will ultimately be up to each governor to decide how best to use them.
"If your hospitals are full or overwhelmed, there's going to be a larger argument for people who are going to be in the hospitals," said Giroir. "So it's going to depend much more on where the state is at that point in time."
Louisiana's share of the first doses of a vaccine will be less than 1.5% of however many are available. Gov. Edwards did not specify how many that could be, but Giroir says it will likely be in the tens of thousands. Despite the relatively quick development (most new vaccines take years to develop), both Gov. Edwards and Giroir say the vaccines will be safe.
"I have 100% confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines as they are granted emergency use authorizations by the FDA," Edwards said.
"This is more than we could have hoped for," Giroir added.
Planning is already underway for when the vaccines to be more widely available to the general public which Edwards hopes will happen next spring. The governor was careful not to liken the virus to the flu but said vaccines should eventually be available at your local drug store or pharmacist, much like the flu shot,
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will require two separate doses, given a few weeks apart. Since they can't be mixed, Giroir says there will be careful distribution to make sure there's no overlap among patients.