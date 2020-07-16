BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced a state program to provide assistance to renters struggling through the coronavirus outbreak.
The governor said the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance program will provide about $24 million to help renters facing financial hardship because of the pandemic. The program is specifically designed to help households financially impacted as a result of shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave due to the pandemic, according to the governor's office.
It's also designed to help Louisiana renters who are not current on their rent and/or at imminent risk of eviction due to COVID-19.
Monthly emergency rental payments will be paid based on the amount on the lease agreement and won't exceed the fair market rents for a designated area. The payment amount is dependent upon income, household size and fair market rent prices.
The program will be administered and funded by the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) in partnership with the State of Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD).
Renters can complete an intake form online by clicking here.