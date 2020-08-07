Louisiana Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Logan Decker and Senior Airman Elexius Green and Senior Airmen Leyah Hills sort medical supplies at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, La. on March 31, 2020. Medical supplies from various Federal, State and City agencies are being stored at the sports arena before being distributed to drive-through community based COVID-19 testing sites located in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell)