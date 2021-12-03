BATON ROUGE, La. - Though much is still unknown about the new omicron variant of COVID-19, vaccinations remain Louisiana's best defense at preventing another deadly surge in cases and hospitalizations, according to the state's top public health official, Dr. Joe Kanter.
Scientists are working tirelessly to understand whether the new "variant of concern" is more contagious, virulent or resistant to vaccines than previous strains of the coronavirus. Still, it's "far, far unlikely" the virus will thwart vaccine protection entirely, Kanter said.
He likened the omicron variant to a tropical storm way out in the Gulf of Mexico: "You don't know what the track is going to be. You don't exactly where it's going to go. You don't know exactly how strong it's going to be when it gets there."
"But you're paying attention and you're probably preparing," Kanter said. "Right now, preparing means getting vaccinated."
First identified in South Africa in early November, the omicron variant has since been detected in 36 countries and five U.S. states, not including Louisiana. The state's Department of Health is conducting genetic sequencing on 100% of positive-PCR tests to determine whether the variant is present.
"It's not the time to panic, but it is the time to pay attention and to take precautions," Kanter said
Gov. John Bel Edwards called Friday's press conference — his first COVID-19 media briefing in weeks — to encourage the public to get vaccinated, and when eligible, to get a booster shot. He called it the "smartest, best decision" for yourself and your community.
Louisiana continues to lag much of the nation in inoculations. Though the vaccine is now available to anyone age 5 and older, just under half of the state's population is fully vaccinated. Edwards' administration recently extended through December a program that offers $100 gift cards to those who get vaccinated for the first time.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends booster shots for all people 18 and older who are six months out from their second Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shot or two months out from getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab. So far, roughly 21% of Louisiana's population has received a booster, according to health department data.