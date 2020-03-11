Update from the Office of the Governor as of Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 at 6:18 p.m. --
BATON ROUGE, La. —Following a meeting of the Unified Command Group today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency in Louisiana related to COVID-19.
Commonly called coronavirus, COVID-19 has now affected 13 residents in Louisiana. The current impacted parishes include Orleans, Jefferson, Iberia, St. Tammany, Caddo and Lafourche.
"We currently have 13 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, including 7 new cases today. We are expecting more cases in the coming days and weeks. As we learn more, we know that there is community spread in Louisiana and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant and take important measures to protect their health and reduce the spread of illness," Gov. Edwards said.
"This is a constantly changing situation, and we have been working with our state and federal health officials for some time now. As we expect more presumptive positive cases, a declaration of public health emergency is necessary to allow state agencies to thoroughly prepare for any eventuality related to public health needs and deploy additional resources to assist local authorities," Edwards said.
Monday, a Louisiana resident was tested for COVID-19 and deemed to be a presumptive positive result in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) protocol, resulting in the state's first case.
Additionally, the declaration addresses efforts to prevent price gouging should that become necessary as well as limits international travel for state employees to Level 2 and Level 3 countries as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.