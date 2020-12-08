WASHINGTON D.C. - Governor John Bel Edwards traveled to the nation's capital Tuesday to discuss plans for distributing the coronavirus vaccine during a 'Vaccine Summit' with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Edwards is one of only a handful of state-level leaders chosen to participate in the discussion at the White House on Tuesday. Some governors were selected to attend based on their states' plans for distributing the vaccine.
During the session, Edwards revealed Louisiana should receive 39,000 doses in a single week later this month and another 40,000 the following week. Health officials expect all of those doses will be distributed within 48 hours of receiving them.
Louisiana previously announced it plans to start distributing the vaccine to health workers starting later this month.