BATON ROUGE, La. Louisiana is feeling the effects of Delta, and the time for evacuation has passed, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday.
"Since early this morning, Louisiana has been feeling the effects of Hurricane Delta, and at this time, everyone in the path needs to be focused on sheltering in place," the governor said.
"The good news is Delta is moving relatively quickly," the governor said.
The storm also has weakened from Category 3 to Category 2. "This is still a very strong storm that is going to bring significant impacts to Louisiana," Edwards said.
Winds in excess of 70 miles per hour and gusts of up to 100 mph are likely from Calcasieu to Lafayette parishes, and up to Alexandria.
"It's important to remember that effects will be felt outside of the "cone," and so you shouldn't get focused on the forecast track," Edwards said.
There have been power outages, and lots of rain, in Baton Rouge, he said.
"The Louisiana National Guard has more than 2,500 members on alert in the state, as well as state agents with Wildlife and Fisheries, State Police and Fire Marshal's Office to do search and rescue, but if you have stayed put you should assume that the first 72 hours "are on you," the governor said.
DOTD took more than 500 evacuees to Alexandria Thursday night, most of them from Calcasieu Parish.
Those needing information on shelters, text LaShelter to 898211 or call your local office of emergency preparedness. To find your local office, click here.
"The plan is to get evacuees out of the shelter as soon as possible, either by going back home or going to a hotel,"
There is only room for about 800 people in Alexandria; some will be moved to Bastrop and Shreveport.