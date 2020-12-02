FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot for part of a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna, in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they're rolled out on a large scale.