By MELINDA DESLATTE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Gov. John Bel Edwards is tweaking a new business tax he's proposing, hoping to shrink criticism that it would hit some companies too hard.
When the Democratic governor described the measure to lawmakers Monday, the concept had already been changed from how it was originally explained less than two weeks ago.
Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson says the changes are based on feedback from business organizations and lawmakers.
As originally explained, the 0.35 percent tax on sales would be charged on businesses with more than $1.5 million in gross receipts annually. Other businesses would be assessed a flat tax from $250 to $750.
The new proposal would have different formulas for companies that file taxes through individual income taxpayer forms and for high-volume businesses with low profit margins, like grocery stores.