BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has until March 14 to decide whether he'll veto any of the six bills Republicans in the Louisiana Legislature passed to redraw the state's next decade of voting maps.
Edwards, a Democrat, has voiced unease that the maps do not add more majority-minority districts, but he has not committed to vetoing them. If he takes no action by the deadline, the maps will take effect.
No matter what the governor decides, Louisiana is likely headed to court. But the path that litigation takes depends on Edwards’ next steps.
