BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Health has two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus, bringing the total presumptive positive cases in the state to three, according to a news release from Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.
Edwards will hold a meeting of the Unified Command Group Wednesday followed by a news conference at 4:30 p.m.
“Currently, we have three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, all in the New Orleans area. While we investigate the cases and travel of the individuals, we cannot disclose any additional information about these patients at this time," Edwards said.
He continued: "We know testing for COVID-19 is expanding this week as commercial labs come on board. We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses.”