BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Major Kevin Reeves will serve as the interim Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Services and Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police. Major Reeves will assume his responsibilities on Saturday, March 25, upon the retirement of Col. Mike Edmonson.
“With more than 26 years of service in the Louisiana State Police, Major Reeves assumes this responsibility with a wealth of knowledge and the respect from his colleagues across the state,” said Gov. Edwards. “The state police are called on to assist law enforcement in every corner of Louisiana and play a critical role in times of disaster. I have tremendous confidence in Kevin’s ability to lead this agency. Donna and I are grateful that Major Reeves and his wife, Kristi, have accepted this responsibility, and I know the men and women of the Louisiana State Police will join me in welcoming him to this new role.”
“I am humbled by the confidence Gov. Edwards has placed in me to lead this agency that I’ve been a part of since my early days as a trooper in Baton Rouge,” said Major Reeves. “It is truly an honor to serve the state that I love alongside the men and women of the Louisiana State Police. It is the sacrifice of these individuals that help keep our communities safe and help respond when disaster strikes. My mission in assuming this role will be to strengthen our partnerships with federal, parish and local law enforcement, while ensuring the public has confidence in our ability to respond when necessary. Kristi and I are grateful for the opportunity Gov. Edwards has given us, and I will do my best to make the people of Louisiana, as well as my fellow troopers, proud in this new role.”
Major Reeves, a native of Baton Rouge, received his degree from Louisiana Tech University. He began his career at the Louisiana State Police in 1990 as a trooper assigned to motorcycle patrols with Troop A in Baton Rouge. His career in the state police brought him to Troop F in Monroe in 1993, where he served as a squad leader for the mobile field force and as a case agent and undercover agent on many narcotics investigations and operations for the Bureau of Investigations. In 2008, he became the Troop Commander of Troop F before assuming the role of Command Inspector of Patrol Operations and Commander of Statewide Mobile Field Force Team in 2013. Major Reeves is married to Kristi Hall Reeves and they have three children – Kaleb, Kyle and Klayton.
The Edwards administration will conduct a search within the ranks of the Louisiana State Police for the governor’s permanent appointment. That announcement will be made following the conclusion of the search process.