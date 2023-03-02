Eric Kalivoda

Eric Kalivoda, center, appearing before a House committee in 2020, was named secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development on Thursday. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

BATON ROUGE, La. - Eric Kalivoda, a veteran of the the state Department of Transportation and Development, will be the new secretary and succeed the retiring Shawn Wilson, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday morning.

Kalivoda has been deputy secretary for the past 13 years and is a respected, no-nonsense leader who has experience with high-profile road and bridge projects and appearing before legislative committees.

"I am grateful that Gov. Edwards has chosen me to lead DOTD," Kalivoda said in a statement.

