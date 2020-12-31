BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday the next juncture in the distribution of Moderna's COVID vaccination will begin Monday.
Edwards said individuals who are 70 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine as will certain healthcare workers.
The governor stressed that initially, the doses available will be limited in supply.
This means not every person over 70 in the state of Louisiana can be vaccinated next week, it will take time.
During his live news conference, Edwards said, "We can confirm that we will receive sufficient supply of the Moderna vaccine next week ... to get started to test our system and work out the kinks, and over time we expect the number of doses will increase dramatically."
He explained that as there are about 485,000 people 70 and older in the state, to keep the distribution efforts organized and efficient patients must make appointments with their local pharmacy to be vaccinated.
The governor said no one can be vaccinated without first, setting an appointment.
Edwards pointed out that even with the increased distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the pandemic is not over yet.
He urged citizens to continue wearing masks saying, "Yesterday we sadly reported 51 additional deaths... perhaps of most concern to me hospitalizations are also rising at an alarming rate."
Edwards mentioned that the testing efforts have never been as robust as they are now.
He added, "None of those numbers are going in the right direction ... this is a very, very serious time."
He then urged citizens to avoid New Years Eve gatherings and celebrations.
"I'm asking people as we end this year and start a new one that we be mindful of our behavior," Governor Edwards said. "If we will do that and get vaccinated as soon as we possibly can then we can ensure that 2021 will be the best year that it can possibly be."
Edwards concluded by saying that he is realistic but hopeful that conditions in Louisiana will improve as 2021 begins.
When asked if tighter restrictions would need to be implemented, Edwards replied that at this point, no additional restrictions are mandated.
However, Edwards added, "If it becomes necessary to impose more restrictions.... then we're going to do that. We're not at that point now. It is easy to see that if we stay on the current trajectory, we will get there."