Gov. John Bel Edwards

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Photo by Governor's Office)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said he plans to pray and fast during lunch time for the next three days.

In a Facebook post, the governor said he and First Lady Donna Edwards will be praying and fasting Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for all health care workers and those affected by COVID-19.

He is asking citizens to join them in doing so.

"In addition to prayer, I urge all Louisianans to protect their neighbors & themselves by getting their vaccines & wearing masks," the post states.

Here's his post:

Join me & First Lady Donna Edwards in praying & fasting during lunch time August 9-11 for our health care workers & all those affected by COVID-19. In addition to prayer, I urge all Louisianans to protect their neighbors & themselves by getting their vaccines & wearing masks.
