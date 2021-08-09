BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said he plans to pray and fast during lunch time for the next three days.
In a Facebook post, the governor said he and First Lady Donna Edwards will be praying and fasting Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for all health care workers and those affected by COVID-19.
He is asking citizens to join them in doing so.
"In addition to prayer, I urge all Louisianans to protect their neighbors & themselves by getting their vaccines & wearing masks," the post states.
