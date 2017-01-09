Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed an official proclamation designating Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) in Louisiana as a way of expressing gratitude for the dedicated service of law enforcement officers and their families around the state.
"We are immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by officers and their family members on a daily basis, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in order to protect our schools, workplaces, roadways and homes," said Gov. Edwards.
"National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is an important opportunity to thank them of their dedicated service and the role they play in maintaining our civil society."
As a way of celebrating Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards will host an appreciation event at the Governor's Mansion. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, and Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Carl Dabadie are slated to participate.
In addition, the Governor's Mansion will be lit in blue to honor law enforcement in Louisiana and across the country. Other state governors are also participating in National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day across the United States on Monday.
Following remarks, Gov. Edwards, First Lady Donna Edwards and the participants will tie ribbons on the fence of the Governor's Mansion. The public is invited to participate in this event. Monday's will be at 4pm at the Governor's Mansion.
Click here to read the governor's entire proclamation.