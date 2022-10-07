BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law.
"I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have now multiple states around the country where recreational use of marijuana is actually legal. And so not only is it decriminalized as it has been in Louisiana, but elsewhere it’s been legalized."
Biden took the unprecedented step Thursday of pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Outside of Washington D.C., the overwhelming majority of marijuana crimes are prosecuted at the state level, so Biden urged governors to follow suit in pardoning simple possession crimes.
Read more on the governor's reaction to hand out pardons by the president from out news partner The Advocate.