BATON ROUGE, La - Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a Major Disaster Declaration, formally requesting direct assistance to those people and communities impacted by Hurricane Zeta.
“Hurricane Zeta was the third storm within two months to wreak havoc on communities that were already in the process of rebuilding their homes and businesses damaged by two previous storms,” said Gov. Edwards. “Zeta landed as a strong Category 2 storm but was likely a Category 3 hurricane and brought considerable damage to the impacted areas. As we continue to assist families with recovering from these disasters, we are asking for the continued assistance of our federal partners to help them as their hard work continues. We are grateful for the help that has been provided in previous storms and hope to receive the same attention to this request as well.”
A Major Disaster Declaration can only be requested following a disaster. The Governor previously declared a state of emergency on October 26, 2020, and a total of 21 parishes declared states of emergency in preparation for Zeta.
Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Lafourche Parish on October 28 as a very strong Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph, high wind gusts and heavy rainfall. In addition, the same areas hit by Zeta are also still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Laura, Category 2 Hurricane Delta and the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor is specifically requesting Individual Assistance for Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and Terrebonne Parishes (6); debris removal (Category A) for Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. Charles Parishes (6); emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes (35); and Hazard Mitigation statewide.